Sgt. Bren Carter, Fort Meyers, Florida native shares why he serves as an enhanced early warnings systems operator, “The main reason I joined was the opportunity to go to school for free as well as travel. Both of my parents served in the Air Force, so my family lineage was also a major factor.”
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6640300
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-CP971-452
|Resolution:
|526x706
|Size:
|60.95 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Hiring Days [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS
