U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania

U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim looks on as Patos Mayor Rajmonda Balilaj and Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Tirana Lt. Col. Erol Munir, unveil signage at a ceremony at the two-story kindergarten and health clinic facility in September 2020 where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently completed a major renovation project. The project is a recent example of the kind of humanitarian assistance work the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does in Albania in close partnership with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania’s capital. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is actively managing several additional projects involving either the construction of new facilities or the renovation of existing facilities to help improve services Albania can provide to its youngest, oldest and most vulnerable citizens. (Courtesy Photo)

