    U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania

    PATOS, ALBANIA

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim looks on as Patos Mayor Rajmonda Balilaj and Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Tirana Lt. Col. Erol Munir, unveil signage at a ceremony at the two-story kindergarten and health clinic facility in September 2020 where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently completed a major renovation project. The project is a recent example of the kind of humanitarian assistance work the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does in Albania in close partnership with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania’s capital. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is actively managing several additional projects involving either the construction of new facilities or the renovation of existing facilities to help improve services Albania can provide to its youngest, oldest and most vulnerable citizens. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6640284
    VIRIN: 200925-A-WZ074-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 451.87 KB
    Location: PATOS, AL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

