The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing several humanitarian assistance projects in Albania in close partnership with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania’s capital. These projects involve either the construction of new facilities or the renovation of existing facilities to help improve services Albania can provide to its youngest, oldest and most vulnerable citizens.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6640276
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-WZ074-001
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|311.21 KB
|Location:
|AL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania
LEAVE A COMMENT