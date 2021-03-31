Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania

    ALBANIA

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing several humanitarian assistance projects in Albania in close partnership with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania’s capital. These projects involve either the construction of new facilities or the renovation of existing facilities to help improve services Albania can provide to its youngest, oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

    USACE
    EUCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Albania
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

