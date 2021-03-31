U.S. Army delivers projects to help serve the most vulnerable in Albania

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing several humanitarian assistance projects in Albania in close partnership with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania’s capital. These projects involve either the construction of new facilities or the renovation of existing facilities to help improve services Albania can provide to its youngest, oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

