Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC

Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Bryan Grienauer in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

