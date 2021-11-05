Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC [Image 3 of 7]

    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Wills 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Bryan Grienauer in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:53
    Photo ID: 6640226
    VIRIN: 210511-N-WB795-1131
    Resolution: 6599x4399
    Size: 18.24 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC
    Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    boot camp
    U.S. Navy
    America's Navy
    Navy boot camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT