Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer tours RTC

Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, fires a simulated M9 Beretta 9mm pistol in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)
Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 15:52
Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
