    Lima Company Graduation Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Lima Company Graduation Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amber Staroscik, a senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to instruct her Marines in formation during the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on May 6, 2021. Lima Company is the first integrated company at MCRD San Diego to train female recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 14:14
    Photo ID: 6639989
    VIRIN: 210506-M-AW923-735
    Resolution: 2048x1507
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Graduation Day [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lima Company
    Graduation
    History
    12MCD
    RSORG
    MCRDSD Females

