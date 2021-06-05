Lima Company Graduation Day

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amber Staroscik, a senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to instruct her Marines in formation during the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on May 6, 2021. Lima Company is the first integrated company at MCRD San Diego to train female recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)

