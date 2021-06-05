U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amber Staroscik, a senior drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to instruct her Marines in formation during the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on May 6, 2021. Lima Company is the first integrated company at MCRD San Diego to train female recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6639989
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-AW923-735
|Resolution:
|2048x1507
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Graduation Day [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT