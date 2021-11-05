Bravo Company of 1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment conducting live fire training with Nato allies at range PL1 in Estonia today 11 May 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6639977
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-US161-236
|Resolution:
|3071x2047
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B Co Live Fire Training Estonia [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
