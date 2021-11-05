Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Co Live Fire Training Estonia [Image 1 of 9]

    B Co Live Fire Training Estonia

    ESTONIA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Bravo Company of 1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment conducting live fire training with Nato allies at range PL1 in Estonia today 11 May 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

    TAGS

    Swift Response 21
    Defender Europe 21
    5-73SR21
    1-508th SR21

