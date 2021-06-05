Easter Dash Challenge Award

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted an Easter Dash Award Ceremony to congratulate winners of the event on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. During the event teams competed in a variety of sports to include running, swimming, biking and walking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6639827
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-VO743-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
