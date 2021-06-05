Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easter Dash Challenge Award [Image 17 of 35]

    Easter Dash Challenge Award

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted an Easter Dash Award Ceremony to congratulate winners of the event on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. During the event teams competed in a variety of sports to include running, swimming, biking and walking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6639827
    VIRIN: 210506-F-VO743-1017
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easter Dash Challenge Award [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    DoD
    SOUTHCOM
    IADC
    IADB

