Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted an Easter Dash Award Ceremony to congratulate winners of the event on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. During the event teams competed in a variety of sports to include running, swimming, biking and walking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6639826 VIRIN: 210506-F-VO743-1016 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 9.34 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Easter Dash Challenge Award [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.