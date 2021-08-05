Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Conducts a Bi-Lateral Maritime Exercise with the Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Sioux City Conducts a Bi-Lateral Maritime Exercise with the Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210508-N-RL695-1368
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 8, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), top, conducts a bi-lateral maritime exercise with the Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard patrol vessel HMJS George William Gordon, May 8, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6639697
    VIRIN: 210508-N-RL695-1368
    Resolution: 4857x3238
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, USS Sioux City Conducts a Bi-Lateral Maritime Exercise with the Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US and Jamaica Conduct Bi-lateral Maritime Exercise in Caribbean

    U.S. Southern Command
    Jamaican Coast Guard
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

