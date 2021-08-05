210508-N-RL695-1787

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 8, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) recovers an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat after completing a bi-lateral maritime exercise with the Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard patrol vessel HMJS George William Gordon, May 8, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 11:17 Photo ID: 6639688 VIRIN: 210508-N-RL695-1787 Resolution: 6193x4129 Size: 1.92 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Recovers an 11-Meter Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat After Completing a Bi-Lateral Maritime Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.