Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown’s remarks

Remarks on effective communication and assignment responsibilities were given in January 1966 by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown, the Assistant Chief National Guard Bureau for Air, to Title-10 NGB assigned Air National Guard officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
05.11.2021
|05.11.2021 10:53
|6639674
|210511-Z-SM234-003
|2100x1500
|1.22 MB
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|3
|0
Commentary: Letter writing of first Air Guard director provides communication lessons
