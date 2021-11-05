Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown’s remarks [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown’s remarks

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Remarks on effective communication and assignment responsibilities were given in January 1966 by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown, the Assistant Chief National Guard Bureau for Air, to Title-10 NGB assigned Air National Guard officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown’s remarks [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    TEC
    history
    I.G. Brown

