Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Early promotion telegram [Image 1 of 2]

    Early promotion telegram

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    A Western Union telegram informs U.S. Air Force Col. I.G. Brown, September 1962, the National Guard Bureau's Assistant Chief for Air, of his promotion to Brigadier General. General Brown's position later changed to make him the first Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6639673
    VIRIN: 210511-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Early promotion telegram [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Early promotion telegram
    Brig. Gen. I.G. Brown’s remarks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commentary: Letter writing of first Air Guard director provides communication lessons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    TEC
    history
    I.G. Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT