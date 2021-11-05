Early promotion telegram

A Western Union telegram informs U.S. Air Force Col. I.G. Brown, September 1962, the National Guard Bureau's Assistant Chief for Air, of his promotion to Brigadier General. General Brown's position later changed to make him the first Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
