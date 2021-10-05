Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Recruiting Battalion (Fort Campbell) Land Nav Event

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Crane 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Campbell Special Operations Recruiting Battalion is slated to host a Land Navigation event for all active duty personnel on Fort Campbell, May 18, 2021. The event will increase candidates' Land Navigation skills and engage with future Special Operations candidates while promoting the upcoming 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Open House. (U.S Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Matthew Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 11:09
    Photo ID: 6639665
    VIRIN: 210510-A-NQ841-001
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, US
    This work, Special Operations Recruiting Battalion (Fort Campbell) Land Nav Event, by SSG Matthew Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigation
    Fort Campbell
    101st
    Land
    SORB
    5th SFG(A)

