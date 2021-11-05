The garrison headquarters at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The garrison involvement in DEFENDER-Europe 21 has been extensive since the kickoff of the exercise in Romania and Bulgaria.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6639661
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-SK857-801
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21
LEAVE A COMMENT