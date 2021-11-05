Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21

    ROMANIA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The garrison headquarters at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The garrison involvement in DEFENDER-Europe 21 has been extensive since the kickoff of the exercise in Romania and Bulgaria.

    This work, Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe
    DefenderEurope21
    Defender21

