The garrison headquarters at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The garrison involvement in DEFENDER-Europe 21 has been extensive since the kickoff of the exercise in Romania and Bulgaria.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6639661 VIRIN: 210511-O-SK857-801 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.25 MB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.