Soldiers deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, walk between barracks and tents supplied by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz May 11. There are 30 barracks and 22 tents for better than 1,000 people here who are training during DEFENDER-Europe 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6639660
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-SK857-731
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|911.77 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison’s Black Sea sites serve to launch troops into DEFENDER-Europe 21
LEAVE A COMMENT