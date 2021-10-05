USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) 7th Fleet Admiral Visit

210510-N-WS494-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 10, 2021) Vice Adm. William Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, arrives aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), for meetings with shipboard leadership. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. This photo was edited for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)
