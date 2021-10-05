Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) 7th Fleet Admiral Visit [Image 36 of 36]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) 7th Fleet Admiral Visit

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210510-N-WS494-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 10, 2021) Vice Adm. William Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, arrives aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), for meetings with shipboard leadership. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. This photo was edited for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:53
    Photo ID: 6639444
    VIRIN: 210510-N-WS494-1005
    Resolution: 1451x965
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Yokosuka Naval Base
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Admiral Visit

