    U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft arrive at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft arrive at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France

    MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FRANCE

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fly over Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, upon arrival May 10, 2021. During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in multiple events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft arrive at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa
    AtlanticTrident21
    AT21

