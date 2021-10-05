U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft arrive at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi down the flightline at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, upon arrival May 10, 2021. During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in multiple events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FR