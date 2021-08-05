Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210508-N-XU073-1198 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2021) – Sailors don firefighting equipment for an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6639333
    VIRIN: 210508-N-XU073-1198
    Resolution: 6399x4266
    Size: 870.67 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT