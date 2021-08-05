USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill

210508-N-XU073-1198 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2021) – Sailors don firefighting equipment for an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6639333
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-XU073-1198
|Resolution:
|6399x4266
|Size:
|870.67 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
