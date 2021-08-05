210508-N-XU073-1484 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class David Feder, from Conroe, Texas, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Angela Peoples, from San Antonio, Calif., operate a .50 caliber machine gun during an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6639328 VIRIN: 210508-N-XU073-1484 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 746.42 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Integrated Training Team drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.