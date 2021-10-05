Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running STX lanes with Estonian allies [Image 8 of 12]

    Running STX lanes with Estonian allies

    ESTONIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    First platoon of Alpha Troop 5th Squadron 73rd Cavalry Regiment conducting STX lanes with the Scout Battalion from our Estonian allies 1st Infantry Brigade today 10 May, 2021 in Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 04:27
    Photo ID: 6639254
    VIRIN: 210510-A-US161-436
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Running STX lanes with Estonian allies [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Swift Response 21
    Defender Europe 21
    5-73SR21

