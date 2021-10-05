First platoon of Alpha Troop 5th Squadron 73rd Cavalry Regiment conducting STX lanes with the Scout Battalion from our Estonian allies 1st Infantry Brigade today 10 May, 2021 in Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6639258 VIRIN: 210510-A-US161-618 Resolution: 5086x3391 Size: 1.91 MB Location: EE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running STX lanes with Estonian allies [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.