502nd Field Hospital Tests Medical Capabilities

On May 1, 2021 at the Camp Humphreys Multi-Purpose Training Range, the 502nd Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance and elements from the 1st Signal Brigade and 51st Medical Group from Osan Air Base culminated the end of a 9-day field training event with a Mass Casualty Exercise (MASCAL) to test the units’ medical capabilities in an austere environment.

