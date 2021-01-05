On May 1, 2021 at the Camp Humphreys Multi-Purpose Training Range, the 502nd Field Hospital of the 549th Hospital Center along with the 568th Medical Company Ground Ambulance and elements from the 1st Signal Brigade and 51st Medical Group from Osan Air Base culminated the end of a 9-day field training event with a Mass Casualty Exercise (MASCAL) to test the units’ medical capabilities in an austere environment. The 51st Medical Group served as Observer Controllers providing an outside perspective to the unit on what they observed in order for the unit to learn and grow for future exercises. The U.S. Air Force personnel also assisted with the moulage of the casualty patients.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:51 Photo ID: 6639057 VIRIN: 210501-D-MF586-783 Resolution: 3930x3456 Size: 2.67 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502nd Field Hospital Tests Medical Capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.