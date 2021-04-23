Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command [Image 1 of 3]

    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2021

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    On April 23, 2021 on the Camp Humphreys Parade Field, Capt. Louis Rivas handed the unit guidon to Capt. Clayton Bender as the ‘Paladins’ of the 568th Medical Ground Ambulance Company watched on. Above, Bender returns the company guidon. This change of command became unique in that it was the first time the company came together despite social distancing guidelines. Previously, when Rivas took command a year ago, the COVID-19 protocols for gatherings dictated the change of command be virtual with only the guidon and incoming and outgoing commanders on the field with the unit first sergeant and reviewing officer.

