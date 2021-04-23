`Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command

On April 23, 2021 on the Camp Humphreys Parade Field, Capt. Louis Rivas handed the unit guidon to Capt. Clayton Bender as the ‘Paladins’ of the 568th Medical Ground Ambulance Company watched on. Above, Bender returns the company guidon. This change of command became unique in that it was the first time the company came together despite social distancing guidelines. Previously, when Rivas took command a year ago, the COVID-19 protocols for gatherings dictated the change of command be virtual with only the guidon and incoming and outgoing commanders on the field with the unit first sergeant and reviewing officer.

