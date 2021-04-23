Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command [Image 3 of 3]

    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2021

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    On April 23, 2021 on the Camp Humphreys Parade Field, Capt. Louis Rivas handed the unit guidon to Capt. Clayton Bender as the ‘Paladins’ of the 568th Medical Ground Ambulance Company watched on. Above from left to right are Rivas, outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Charles Douglas, commander of the 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, and Bender. This change of command became unique in that it was the first time the company came together despite social distancing guidelines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:06
    Photo ID: 6639039
    VIRIN: 210423-D-MF586-463
    Resolution: 5116x3257
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command
    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command
    `Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    `Ride or Die&rsquo; Team Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT