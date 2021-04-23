`Ride or Die’ Team Changes Command

On April 23, 2021 on the Camp Humphreys Parade Field, Capt. Louis Rivas handed the unit guidon to Capt. Clayton Bender as the ‘Paladins’ of the 568th Medical Ground Ambulance Company watched on. Above from left to right are Rivas, outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Charles Douglas, commander of the 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, and Bender. This change of command became unique in that it was the first time the company came together despite social distancing guidelines.

