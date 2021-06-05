2/2 Resupply

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jhett Ramsey, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, provides security during an aerial resupply drill on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. This training increased the Marines’ proficiency in tactical logistics, enhancing their ability to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

