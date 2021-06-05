Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 Resupply [Image 4 of 5]

    2/2 Resupply

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jhett Ramsey, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, provides security during an aerial resupply drill on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. This training increased the Marines’ proficiency in tactical logistics, enhancing their ability to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 00:20
    VIRIN: 210506-M-WW783-324
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Osprey
    2/2
    Marines
    Infantry
    Ie Shima
    aerial resupply
    2d Marines
    3d Marine Division
    2d Battalion
    Indo-Pacific
    Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations

