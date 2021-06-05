U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bryan Tull, a forward air controller with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, and Sgt. Robert Whitaker, a fire support Marine, provide communication between air and ground elements during aerial resupply drills on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. This training increased the Marines’ proficiency in tactical logistics, enhancing their ability to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 00:20 Photo ID: 6638987 VIRIN: 210506-M-WW783-209 Resolution: 5032x3355 Size: 8.42 MB Location: IE SHIMA, OKAYAMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2/2 Resupply [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.