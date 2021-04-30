The Tactical Air Control Party Association Memorial display recognizing the fallen TACP members. (Photo by KATUSA Pfc. Sang Wook-Jeon, AFSBn-K S-1 administrative clerk)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6638933
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-SJ091-0002
|Resolution:
|3024x1879
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge
