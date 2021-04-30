Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge

    AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hampton, joint terminal attack controller, 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, passes by with the TACP colors as Carlos Hill (right), Installation Maintenance Division deputy chief and Charles Newbegin (obscured by flag), IMD chief, join 21 Korean national employees to celebrate completing a combined distance of 81 miles for Team Anvil during the 2021 Tactical Air Control Party Association 24 Hour Challenge April 29-30 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (Photo by KATUSA Pfc. Sang Wook-Jeon, AFSBn-K S-1 administrative clerk)

    AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge
    AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge

    Camp Humphreys
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB
    Army Field Support Battalion – Korea
    AFSBn-K

