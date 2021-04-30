AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hampton, joint terminal attack controller, 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, passes by with the TACP colors as Carlos Hill (right), Installation Maintenance Division deputy chief and Charles Newbegin (obscured by flag), IMD chief, join 21 Korean national employees to celebrate completing a combined distance of 81 miles for Team Anvil during the 2021 Tactical Air Control Party Association 24 Hour Challenge April 29-30 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (Photo by KATUSA Pfc. Sang Wook-Jeon, AFSBn-K S-1 administrative clerk)

