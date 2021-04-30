Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hampton, joint terminal attack controller, 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, passes by with the TACP colors as Carlos Hill (right), Installation Maintenance Division deputy chief and Charles Newbegin (obscured by flag), IMD chief, join 21 Korean national employees to celebrate completing a combined distance of 81 miles for Team Anvil during the 2021 Tactical Air Control Party Association 24 Hour Challenge April 29-30 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (Photo by KATUSA Pfc. Sang Wook-Jeon, AFSBn-K S-1 administrative clerk)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6638927
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-SJ091-0001
|Resolution:
|3131x1895
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSBn-Korea takes on TACP 24 Hour Challenge
LEAVE A COMMENT