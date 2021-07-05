2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition

An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black hawk helicopter preforms a simulated medical evacuation as part of the 2021 Best Warrior Competition for Region 6, held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., May 7, 2021. A duo of competitors from each of the eight contending states simulated the search and recover operation in the MOUNT Village at Camp Rilea, performing first aid, then transmitting for evacuation support and moving casualties to rescue area for helicopter evacuation. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 Location: WARRENTON, OR, US by MSgt John Hughel