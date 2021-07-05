Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 12 of 12]

    2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black hawk helicopter preforms a simulated medical evacuation as part of the 2021 Best Warrior Competition for Region 6, held at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., May 7, 2021. A duo of competitors from each of the eight contending states simulated the search and recover operation in the MOUNT Village at Camp Rilea, performing first aid, then transmitting for evacuation support and moving casualties to rescue area for helicopter evacuation. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    This work, 2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Camp Rilea
    U.S. National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition Region VI

