    2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 11 of 12]

    2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A National Guard Soldier competing in the 2021 Best Warrior Competition for Region 6, moves through a training course of smoke and other training ordnance at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., May 7, 2021. Soldiers are competing in nearly 20 events that were part of the 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6638726
    VIRIN: 210507-Z-CH590-0943
    Resolution: 8176x5450
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Camp Rilea
    U.S. National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition Region VI

