    Pfc. Jay Anthony Villarreal [Image 1 of 4]

    Pfc. Jay Anthony Villarreal

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Private First Class Jay Anthony Villarreal, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, hugs his daughter, Emelia Villarreal, following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 29, 2021. Villarreal was recruited out of Hondo, Texas, with Recruiting Substation Westlakes in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6638505
    VIRIN: 210429-M-CI314-1110
    Resolution: 4580x3053
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Jay Anthony Villarreal [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

