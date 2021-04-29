Private First Class Jay Anthony Villarreal, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and his girlfriend, Ashley Mechaley take a photo with their daughter, Emelia Villarreal following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 29, 2021. Villarreal and the rest of Fox Company were only able to speak to their family through postal mail throughout their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:22 Photo ID: 6638509 VIRIN: 210429-M-CI314-1133 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pfc. Jay Anthony Villarreal [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.