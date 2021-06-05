Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, holds a micro weather sensor during innovation demonstration May 6, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The micro weather sensor is a new piece of equipment that collects and reports weather data – wind, temperature, pressure and visibility. (U.S. Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6638462
    VIRIN: 210506-F-TT702-1155
    Resolution: 3422x2281
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits Moody AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

