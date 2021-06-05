COMACC visits Moody AFB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, holds a micro weather sensor during innovation demonstration May 6, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The micro weather sensor is a new piece of equipment that collects and reports weather data – wind, temperature, pressure and visibility. (U.S. Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

