COMACC visits Moody AFB

A U.S. Air Force 71st Rescue Squadron Airman fits a helmet for Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, May 5, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The first day of the two-day tour consisted of a HC-130J Combat King II flight to Avon Park, Florida, and HH-60W Jolly Green II air tour. (U.S. Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

