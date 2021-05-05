A U.S. Air Force 71st Rescue Squadron Airman fits a helmet for Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, May 5, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The first day of the two-day tour consisted of a HC-130J Combat King II flight to Avon Park, Florida, and HH-60W Jolly Green II air tour. (U.S. Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6638459
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-TT702-1162
|Resolution:
|3529x2353
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Moody AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT