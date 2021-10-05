23rd CST conducts air monitoring

Virgin Islands National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Luis-Daniel Ayala and Sgt. Joel Dorsett, 23rd WMD Civil Support Team, hooks up AreaRaes along the west fence of LimeTree Bay, May 10, 2021.



The 23rd CST was activated to support the VI Fire Services to conduct air monitoring using AreaRaes, a gas monitor, and detection equipment.

