    23rd CST conducts air monitoring [Image 4 of 4]

    23rd CST conducts air monitoring

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Virgin Islands National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Luis-Daniel Ayala and Sgt. Joel Dorsett, 23rd WMD Civil Support Team, hooks up AreaRaes along the west fence of LimeTree Bay, May 10, 2021.

    The 23rd CST was activated to support the VI Fire Services to conduct air monitoring using AreaRaes, a gas monitor, and detection equipment.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6638312
    VIRIN: 210510-A-JK506-0047
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd CST conducts air monitoring [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

