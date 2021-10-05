Virgin Islands National Guard 23rd WMD Civil Support Team, hooks up AreaRaes along the west fence of LimeTree Bay, May 10, 2021.
The 23rd CST was activated to support the VI Fire Services to conduct air monitoring using AreaRaes, a gas monitor, and detection equipment.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6638310
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-JK506-0017
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CST conducts air monitoring [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT