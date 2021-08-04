FRCSE's Bonded Material Storeroom saves thousands with new process improvements

210408-N-DG67-023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2021) Production Controllers Brian Kajenski (left) and Daniel Janansky (right), with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Bonded Material Storeroom (BMS), move a piece of bar stock in support of a supply discrepancy report. A recent process improvement project within the BMS created a cleaner work area, smoother product flow and limits the amount of excess raw materials. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
