    FRCSE's Bonded Material Storeroom saves thousands with new process improvements [Image 2 of 4]

    FRCSE's Bonded Material Storeroom saves thousands with new process improvements

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    210408-N-DG67-012
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2021) Maurice Brown, a supply technician with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Bonded Material Storeroom (BMS), verifies remnant materials that have been returned. A recent process improvement project within the BMS created a cleaner work area, smoother product flow and limits the amount of excess raw materials. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

