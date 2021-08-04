FRCSE's Bonded Material Storeroom saves thousands with new process improvements

210408-N-DG67-012

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2021) Maurice Brown, a supply technician with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Bonded Material Storeroom (BMS), verifies remnant materials that have been returned. A recent process improvement project within the BMS created a cleaner work area, smoother product flow and limits the amount of excess raw materials. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

