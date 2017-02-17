Base Exchange staff prepare for Prevail Union Coffee’s grand opening at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 10, 2021. Prevail Union maintains a second location in Downtown Montgomery, Al. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Cllingerman)
This work, Prevail Union opens location Maxwell Base Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
