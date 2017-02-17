Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevail Union opens location Maxwell Base Exchange

    Prevail Union opens location Maxwell Base Exchange

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Joseph Crawford, Prevail Union Coffee Barista, prepares to serve an Airman at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 10, 2021. Prevail Union’s newest location has opened within Maxwell’s Base Exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Cllingerman)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6637737
    VIRIN: 170217-F-EZ507-390
    Resolution: 6868x4578
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevail Union opens location Maxwell Base Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    Base Exchange
    BX
    Coffee
    Maxwell AFB

