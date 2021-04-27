USS Sioux City and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Intercept Small Boat While Conducting Counter-Narcotics Ops

210427-N-RL695-2031

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 27, 2021) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team 109, Cape Cod Maritime Safety Security Team (MSST), prepare to load approximately 510 kilograms of suspected cocaine, onto an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, for transport, April 27, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

