    USS Sioux City and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Intercept Small Boat While Conducting Counter-Narcotics Ops [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Sioux City and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Intercept Small Boat While Conducting Counter-Narcotics Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210426-N-RL695-2224
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 26, 2021) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team 109, Cape Cod Maritime Safety Security Team (MSST), seize approximately 510 kilograms of suspected cocaine while conducting counter-narcotics operations, April 26, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two for Two: USS Sioux City Conducts Back-to-Back Drug Busts

    TAGS

    narcotics
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

