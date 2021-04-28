Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RCV Testing [Image 3 of 5]

    RCV Testing

    MI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Dan Heaton 

    Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT)

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Dyal, A Company, 1-28th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia, speaks about the additional level of lethality that Robotic Combat Vehicles can bring to light forces following a live fire exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, April 28, 2021.

