Todd Willert, project manager for Project Origin at the Ground Vehicle System Center, is followed by the Project Origin vehicle while it dispenses smoke, following a live fire exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, April 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 08:30
|Photo ID:
|6637568
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-VA676-0002
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|579.45 KB
|Location:
|MI, US
This work, RCV Testing [Image 5 of 5], by Dan Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Robotics Efforts Bolstered With Project Origin Live Fire
