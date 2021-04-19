2CR Soldiers conduct security during Dragoon Ready 21

A U.S. Army 30mm Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle-Dragoon, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, maneuvers past two British military vehicles, assigned to the 77th Brigade, during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, April 19, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify 2CR in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations, strengthening alliances and delivering more effective coalition operations essential to a safe and secure environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

