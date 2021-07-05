USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210507-N-BF356-1011
NORTH SEA (May 7, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine flight operations, May 7, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|05.07.2021
|NORTH SEA
